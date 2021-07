The man who led Homewood police on a chase twice in less than a week has been identified as the suspect in the deadly Fourth of July home invasion in Fultondale. Fultondale police on Thursday announced the arrest of Shikeem Kinniebrew. He is charged with capital murder in the slaying of 55-year-old Alejandro Hernandez Garcia, who was shot in front of his family and died less than two hours later at the hospital.