I know this is your favorite take
And I may even agree about the issues with last years roster. But I don’t see clear improvements this year. Gardner is not a traditional Bennet big. Shedrick likely is not ready to be Akil Mitchell/Wilkins immediately. We don’t have the size at the guard position that has made us dominant at stopping penetration historically. There’s still tons of question marks on defense which will be coupled with an offense that need a lot of things to go right to be average.virginia.sportswar.com
Comments / 0