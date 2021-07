Fat joe and Remy Ma are back outside. In a recent conversation with B. Dot, Fat Joe revealed that this summer, he plans on dropping a mixtape that’s tentatively titled W.W.B.S., which stands for What Would B.I.G. Say. He described it as “grown and sexy, big boy, big money, big fun big barbecue” and not the typical Joe you usually hear on his albums. It’s something a lot of artists are likely going to do with COVID restrictions easing and it only makes sense that Joe kicks things off and drops the first song from it on Independence Day.