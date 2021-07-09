Overall telehealth use dropping but no fear of leaving LTC
Telehealth usage is declining and in-person visits at medical facilities are increasing again, according to new data from FAIR Health. The healthcare data organization’s Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker, which tracks medical and dental claims nationwide, found that the telehealth usage among the total volume of claim lines decreased by 12.5% between March and April. Data also showed that telehealth represented just 4.9% of all medical claim lines during April, which is a drop from 5.60% that was reported in March. The data was first reported by Modern Healthcare.www.mcknights.com
