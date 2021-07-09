Cancel
FDA warns: Nitrite “poppers” can lead to serious adverse health effects including death

By Kuldeep Singh
 8 days ago
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned of increasing deaths and hospitalizations from the use of nitrites also known as “poppers”. The FDA has observed an increase in reports of deaths and hospitalizations with problems such as severe headaches, dizziness, increased body temperature, shortness of breath, extreme drops in blood pressure, blood oxygen problems (methemoglobinemia) and brain death after ingestion or inhalation of nitrite “Poppers”, so it advised consumers not to buy or use them.

