339 Student-Athletes Named to NE10 Academic Honor Roll

stonehillskyhawks.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article79-percent of Skyhawk student-athletes recognized for posting GPA of 3.00 or higher. The NE10 Academic Honor Roll acknowledges the commitment of NE10 student-athletes in the classroom with three distinctions – Academic Excellence (4.00 GPA), Academic Distinction (3.50-3.99 GPA), and Academic Honors (3.00-3.49 GPA). Of the 4,203 student-athletes that were named to the NE10 Academic Honor Roll, 339 Skyhawks represented Stonehill, which is 82-percent of the student-athlete population. 13-of-14 NE10 full member institutions had at least 50-percent of their student-athletes earn Honor Roll status. Stonehill saw the third-best number on the Honor Roll, as Bentley University totaled 461 and Assumption University followed with 397 student-athletes.

