Beast Mode [On] Off: Polestar Brings 476-HP EV to Goodwood

The future of motoring may be electric, but that need not be exclusive of the past. Back in April, we rounded up a bunch of companies willing to convert your classic car to electric power, and here's another new one: East Coast Defender (ECD). The Kissimmee, Florida-based firm was founded by a trio of British blokes who grew up near the Solihull plant that has built Land Rovers since 1948. The company's core business is restomodding vintage Land Rover Series or Defender models, most often to include General Motors small-block V-8 power. The company will occasionally take on other models, and now it's branching out to offer an electric powertrain option, with its first such conversion being for 1969-1996 Range Rover Classics.