Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Beast Mode [On] Off: Polestar Brings 476-HP EV to Goodwood

MotorTrend Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Polestar 2 isn't exactly the Tesla rival we were expecting, it does have one thing going for it-the way it hustles. In our testing, the electric hatch sprinted from 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds and raced through the quarter mile in 12.6 seconds at 110.9 mph. The car we tested was a top-spec Launch Edition model complete with two electric motors. And launch it certainly did. However, the Swedish EV brand has extracted more power from its entry-level model.

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hp#Polestar Brings#Swedish#Ev#Pirelli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
CarsMotorAuthority

Tuned Polestar 2 with 469 hp shows up at 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Sweden's Polestar used this week's 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom to unveil a more hardcore version of its Polestar 2 electric fastback. Polestar described the car as an experimental version, though it may hint at a more extreme production model coming down the line. The Polestar...
Carstopgear.com

Polestar 2 Experimental review: stiffer, more powerful EV driven

Polestar is reinforcing its status as an electric brand that cares about the driving. This is the Polestar 2 Experimental: more power, stiffer suspension, unlikely to ever go into production. Let’s deal with the good parts of that first. Here’s CEO Thomas Ingenlath: “I challenged the design and engineering teams...
Carsinsideevs.com

Hot Polestar 2 Prototype With 476 HP Debuts At Goodwood

Remember that hot looking Polestar 2 that appeared to have lowered suspension and more aggressive details? Well, it just debuted at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed featuring components designed to make it even quicker and sportier. Polestar calls this an experimental vehicle, but nowhere in the press release does...
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Experimental Polestar 2 brings power hike and chassis upgrades

A more powerful, experimental Polestar 2 has been unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, designed to showcase what a sportier version of the electric saloon could look like. Borrowing engineering cues from the Polestar 1, the upgraded 2 brings an additional 67bhp, taking power to 470bhp but still running...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Future Cars: 2024 Porsche Macan EV Expands Stuttgart’s Electric Lineup

The second-generation Macan compact SUV will be a full battery electric vehicle, joining the Taycan in Porsche's expanding EV lineup. The Macan has been Porsche's best-selling model for years now, so any significant change to the two-row SUV is bound to carry potentially large implications for the marque. After all, Porsche's brand identity and appeal are tied heavily to its vehicles' scintillating performance. The Macan is no exception, having been lauded for its excellent driving dynamics since the moment it went on sale in 2014. Switching the model to a fully electric platform that brings the extra weight inherent to such hardware is almost certain to fundamentally alter the overall Macan driving experience.
CarsPistonheads

Polestar unleashes its inner 'Beast'

The manufacturer might have given it a desperately uninteresting name, but internally the Experimental Polestar 2 has been dubbed 'Beast' - and nicknames are almost always a good sign. Officially the one-off model is linked to CEO Thomas Ingenlath's "desire to push the boundaries of the electric fastback's design and performance potential". Really though it is about having something cool to run up the hill at Goodwood this weekend.
Carsmotor1.com

McMurtry Spierling debuts at Goodwood as the loudest EV ever

Every year more and more interesting sporty EVs turn up to the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and this year’s McMurtry Spierling is among the coolest ever. It’s a small, single-seater electric track special that not only has a power to weight ratio of 1 bhp/kg, but it also has massive fans in the rear that provide downforce.
Carsinsideevs.com

Mammoth Diesel Vs. Electric: Audi Q7 V12 TDI Races e-tron Sportback

Dieselgate caused a huge shift in Audi’s strategy, with the German premium car manufacturer now fully committed to build only zero-emissions vehicles in the future. But things were way different in 2008, when Audi introduced the big and brawny Q7 V12 TDI. At the time, it was the world’s only production passenger car featuring a V12 diesel engine, and it kept those bragging rights until it was discontinued in 2012 because no one was mad enough to try something similar.
CarsNewsweek

Polestar's 'Beast' Concept Pushes Design And Engineering Boundaries

This electric vehicle beauty is 'Beast'. A new experimental vehicle by Polestar is designed to push the limits of the company's electric vehicle technology. The performance-focused version of the Polestar 2 makes it debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this week. "I challenged the design and engineering teams to...
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla Model S Plaid First Review: The Car Is Truly Insane

Our friend Andy Slye finally got to drive the new Tesla Model S Plaid. In fact, he says he spent the day driving the sedan, and it was incredible. It comes as no surprise when someone is blown away by the Model S Plaid's acceleration, but what about everything else? How is the car as a whole?
CarsMotorAuthority

2024 BMW i5 spy shots: Electric 5-Series starts testing

BMW is currently testing prototypes for a redesigned 5-Series, the nameplate's eighth generation, and our latest spy shots show a prototype for a planned battery-electric version of the mid-size sedan. The electric 5-Series, which will likely be called an i5, was confirmed last summer. We should see it debut alongside...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

ECD Electric Land Rover Range Rover Classic First Drive: Electro-Luxe

The future of motoring may be electric, but that need not be exclusive of the past. Back in April, we rounded up a bunch of companies willing to convert your classic car to electric power, and here's another new one: East Coast Defender (ECD). The Kissimmee, Florida-based firm was founded by a trio of British blokes who grew up near the Solihull plant that has built Land Rovers since 1948. The company's core business is restomodding vintage Land Rover Series or Defender models, most often to include General Motors small-block V-8 power. The company will occasionally take on other models, and now it's branching out to offer an electric powertrain option, with its first such conversion being for 1969-1996 Range Rover Classics.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

We Found Four Cool Discoveries in Our Toyota GR Supra

Because we're not driving nearly as much as we did in the "before times," mostly working remotely, the miles aren't exactly piling on our 2020 Toyota Supra. As a result, when the Supra's odometer ticked over 8,000 miles, almost precisely a year after its "Arrival," it alerted me it was due for its first service/oil change. And while this year has been plodding along, I made a couple discoveries about the car.
CarsAutoblog

Polestar 2 experiment for Goodwood is a high-performance hill climber

Polestar renewed ties with its racing heritage by building an experimental, high-performance version of the Polestar 2 and entering it in the annual Goodwood Hill Climb. While the EV is a prototype, it could spawn a production model. "We want to flex our muscles and explore opportunities," explained company boss...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe First Look: Styling Not 2 the Moon

If you were feeling anxious before seeing the 2022 BMW 2 Series, you're not alone. After the newest 4 Series, M3 and M4, and first-ever iX EV all broke cover with less-than-beautiful styling, any new BMW brings with it as much trepidation as it does excitement these days. However, BMW's new compact 2 Series coupe is finally here, and it isn't wearing polarizing styling that's as meme-able as we feared.
CarsMotorAuthority

Aston Martin Valhalla, BMW 5-Series spy shots, VW ID.8: Today's Car News

After it was previewed as a concept at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, the Aston Martin Valhalla has now been shown in near-production guise. There have been substantial changes made on the road to production, including a revised exterior and a V-8 replacing the previous V-6 for the hybrid powertrain.
CarsBMW BLOG

BMW M4 G82 in Fire Orange shows off its M Performance Parts and new exhaust

Courtesy of our friend @mybmwadventures, we bring you a new set of images featuring the BMW M4 G82. But this is not your ordinary M4. It hails from the Garching with the support of the M Performance Parts department which gives the car a unique and extra sporty look. And a bit controversial as well. To add even more flair to this particular model, the folks at BMW Individual added their own touches – a Fire Orange paint job.

Comments / 0

Community Policy