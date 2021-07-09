Beast Mode [On] Off: Polestar Brings 476-HP EV to Goodwood
While the Polestar 2 isn't exactly the Tesla rival we were expecting, it does have one thing going for it-the way it hustles. In our testing, the electric hatch sprinted from 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds and raced through the quarter mile in 12.6 seconds at 110.9 mph. The car we tested was a top-spec Launch Edition model complete with two electric motors. And launch it certainly did. However, the Swedish EV brand has extracted more power from its entry-level model.www.motortrend.com
Comments / 0