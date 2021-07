Acclaimed artist and sculptor Karl Lagasse opened a new gallery and studio space, Lagasse Artistry, at Bee Cave’s Hill Country Galleria in July, according to a press release from Giant Noise, the public relations firm representing the shopping center. The gallery, located at 12912 Hill Country Blvd., Ste. F-145, Bee Cave, will showcase Lagasse’s contemporary sculptures and paintings. Lagasse is known for his “One Dollar” sculptures and was named one of the top 10 sculptors under 30 years old by Artprice, a French art market database. www.karllagasseart.com.