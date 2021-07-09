An Antoni Gaudí Masterpiece is Coming to Airbnb For One Night Only

Let’s face it: Here at ELLE DECOR, where our jobs are to showcase the world’s most beautiful places and spaces, we have built up some serious wanderlust this last year. And though the world hasn’t quite opened yet, most of us have a dream place we’d immediately make a beeline to, once travel restrictions eased up. Of course, the pursuit of good design is at the heart of our dream agendas, whether it’s booking elegant lodging, browsing under-the-radar shops, perusing a local market, or imbibing at a buzzworthy cocktail lounge. Here, our team of editors lists the locales that are at the top of their must-visit list, from a boutique hotel on the Amalfi Coast to a safari tent in Maasai Mara. Here is our passport to a world of great style.