Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

An Antoni Gaudí Masterpiece is Coming to Airbnb For One Night Only

By Tobias Carroll
MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the course of his career, Antoni Gaudí changed the face of architecture, creating a distinctive array of buildings that have delighted visitors and designers in equal measure. An ARTnews article notes that seven of the buildings he designed are now UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and his work has been the subject of several films, including Hiroshi Teshigahara’s 1984 film Antonio Gaudí and the 2003 documentary God’s Architect: Antoni Gaudí.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artnews#Dwell#Michelin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Architecture
Related
LifestylePosted by
Food & Wine

This Unique Airbnb Is at the Crux of a Dormant Volcano in France — and It's Only €1 Per Night

You've heard of hiking a volcano, now one lucky person can stay overnight at the crux of one thanks to this latest Airbnb listing in France. The listing, part of a partnership between the home rental company and Volvic water, is a modern tiny home located in the green Chaîne des Puys- Limagne fault tectonic area, a UNESCO World Heritage site, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The home features floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the volcano with a queen bed and en-suite bathroom.
LifestyleElite Daily

This Glass-Encased Airbnb Surrounded By Volcanoes Only Costs $1

A new Airbnb experience aims to satisfy wannabe travelers looking to book a stay off the beaten path. If sleeping at the crux of a volcano in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpe region of France sparks your wanderlust, you’ll want to check out Airbnb’s listing in the Chaîne des Puys volcanic field. With panoramic views of 80 volcanoes, a gourmet meal from a Michelin star chef, and a hot air balloon ride listed as part of the property’s many cool features, it’s even more mind-blowing that a stay starts at just 1 euro, or $1.18. Here’s how to book Airbnb's volcano stay and experience the immersive space for yourself.
LifestyleELLE DECOR

ELLE DECOR Editors Reveal Their Dream Vacation Destinations

Let’s face it: Here at ELLE DECOR, where our jobs are to showcase the world’s most beautiful places and spaces, we have built up some serious wanderlust this last year. And though the world hasn’t quite opened yet, most of us have a dream place we’d immediately make a beeline to, once travel restrictions eased up. Of course, the pursuit of good design is at the heart of our dream agendas, whether it’s booking elegant lodging, browsing under-the-radar shops, perusing a local market, or imbibing at a buzzworthy cocktail lounge. Here, our team of editors lists the locales that are at the top of their must-visit list, from a boutique hotel on the Amalfi Coast to a safari tent in Maasai Mara. Here is our passport to a world of great style.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

THE STAIRS Arrives in Theaters on August 12 for a One-Night Only Event

A week-long adventure with friends, quickly turns into a terrifying fight for survival in The Stairs. Led by acting veterans John Schneider (The Dukes of Hazzard) and Academy Award® nominee Kathleen Quinlan (Apollo 13), the chilling new film The Stairs will arrive in theaters for a one-night event on August 12 from Cinedigm and Fathom Events. The movie also features an all-star cast including Adam Korson (SurrealEstate, Imposters), Brent Bailey (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., NCIS) Stacey Oristano (Friday Night Lights, In Plain Sight), Tyra Colar (Cougar Town, The Mentalist), and festival winner Josh Crotty (Scandal, Shockwave).
Lifestylecoolhunting.com

Hampshire, England’s Eco-Friendly Luxury Hotel, Heckfield Place

The great English country house conjures dreamy images of horseback rides and strolls through rolling hills on misty mornings. Of piles of scones at afternoon tea. Of formal dress for grand dinners served beneath yellowing portraits of long-gone forebears. The reality of the modern English country house is, of course, not the same as the cliché, but it can be just as picturesque and memorable when lived for a few days as a guest at magnificent Heckfield Place in Hampshire, an hour southwest of London.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

See the cast of Virgin River and their real-life partners

A brand new season of Virgin River has landed on Netflix and viewers haven't wasted any time getting stuck in! The feel-good drama follows 30-something Melinda 'Mel' Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh following a tumultuous few years.
San Antonio, TXMySanAntonio

Make a splash at San Antonio's free movies in the pool event

San Antonio families, here's a fun summer night event for the kiddos. San Antonio Parks & Recreation is offering an alternative to its Movies in the Park series by moving the cinema to the pool. On Saturday, July 17, swim at night and watch Finding Dory at 8:45 p.m. at Elmendorf Lake Pool, 3700 W Commerce Street.
Travelluxurytravelmagazine.com

Italy’s Top Luxury Experiences for 2021

Some luxurious Italian experiences for the best luxury getaways ranging from a newly opened Umbrian castle at the Reschio Estate to incredible heli-hiking experiences in the Dolomites. Accommodations:. Stay in an eco-luxe hotel in Italy’s iconic wine country: Perfectly located in the hamlet between the Barolo, Barbaresco and Alta Langa...
Museumsvisitdetroit.com

There is Only One

The summer season shines a spotlight on two of Detroit’s leading attractions: The Motown Museum and The Henry Ford Museum-Greenfield Village. See what Detroit is made of and experience something you can’t get anywhere else in the country. Motown Museum. No where in the country can compete with the powerhouse...
Video Gamesinputmag.com

Review: 'World's End Club' is one half of a cult masterpiece

If you ever went on a high school camping trip and got to know your classmates better than you ever expected to, World’s End Club may give you some fond memories. Or at least its lengthy, strangely generous demo will. The demo, originally released September 4th of last year on...
Florida StateOnlyInYourState

The Birdhouse Sanctuary Airbnb In Florida Combines Nature & Comfort In One Overnight Stay

Combine the beauty of nature with the excitement of camping when you spend the night in The Birdhouse at the Suwannee River Sanctuary. This cabin accommodation is perfect for anyone who wants to fall asleep to the sounds of nature, but still enjoy the amenities of an open-air cabin. Wake up with a cup of coffee and views of the Suwannee River when you spend the night in this outdoor spot.
Randolph, MAvanyaland.com

Bo Burnham sets ‘Inside’ for one-night-only nationwide movie theater run

Following the titanic impact of his latest special, Bo Burnham is bringing his comedic brilliance to the big screen. As announced on Saturday (July 10), Burnham’s smash-hit comedy special Inside, which has been welcomed with continuous rave reviews since it landed on Netflix in May, will be making its way from inside our homes to select movie theaters for a special “one night only” engagement on Thursday, July 22.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

New Fantasy Feature Film “The Show” Coming to Theaters One Night Only Aug. 26th, 2021

July 14, 2021 A new fantasy mystery feature from the extraordinary mind of legendary graphic novel writer Alan Moore and directed by Mitch Jenkins (Show Pieces, Prisoners of Paradise), The Show will open in movie theaters nationwide for one night only on August 26, 2021. This darkly playful and uncompromisingly original film stars Tom Burke (Mank, War & Peace), Siobhan Hewlett (Sherlock, Canterbury Tales), Ellie Bamber (Nocturnal Animals, Tony and Susan), Sheila Atim (Girl from the North Country, The Underground Railroad), Christopher Fairbank (Pirates of the Caribbean, The Fifth Element) and Alan Moore himself.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Antony Wong

At Wharf Hotels in Harbour City, Kowloon, Hong Kong (SAR) Wharf Hotels has appointed Antony Wong as Group Director Rooms. Antony will lead Wharf Hotel's rooms division, focusing on operations, brand standards and initiating strategies and programmes to enhance service and operations. He will report to Thomas Salg, Vice President...

Comments / 0

Community Policy