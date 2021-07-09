Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Nursing home residents targeted in $86M Medicare lab fraud scheme: DOJ

By Danielle Brown
McKnight's
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNursing homes and their residents were targeted in an alleged $86 million Medicare fraud scheme orchestrated by the owner of a Tennessee-based lab, federal authorities say. Fadel Alshalabi, 53, of Waxhaw, NC, was arrested and charged with aiding and abetting, and violating the federal anti-kickback statute for allegedly orchestrating the Medicare billing scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee announced Tuesday.

www.mcknights.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Fraud#Doj#Genetic Tests#Doj#Crestar Labs Llc#The Department Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Nursing Homes
Related
Collins, MSWDAM-TV

Former Collins veterans home nurse sentenced for fraud

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A former nurse at the State Veterans Home in Collins who was indicted for embezzlement in 2019 was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to fraud. Covington County Circuit Court Judge Stanley Sorey sentenced Brittany Ransom to five years of probation and ordered her to repay over $13,000 to taxpayers and court costs and fees, according to the State Auditor’s office.
Spring Hill, TNwilliamsonhomepage.com

Owner of Spring Hill company charged in alleged $86 million Medicare fraud scheme

The Department of Justice announced federal charges against the owner of Spring Hill-based Crestar Labs, a self-described "diagnostic reference laboratory," who federal prosecutors allege was involved in a fraudulent Medicare billing scheme. According to a news release by the United States Attorney's Office for Middle District of Tennessee, 53-year-old Fadel...
Personal FinanceClickOnDetroit.com

Money Monday: Beware of Medicare fraud

Once you sign up for Medicare, a federal health insurance, you receive a card with your own individual number -- and it’s important that you guard this number as you would your own social security number. Why? Fraudsters and scammers are out there trying to access that information to turn...
Tennessee StateWrcbtv.com

Feds: Tennessee lab owner charged in health fraud scheme

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee health lab owner has been charged with orchestrating a fake Medicare billing scheme, a federal prosecutor announced. Fadel Alshalabi, 53, of Waxhaw, North Carolina, was charged in a criminal complaint with aiding and abetting and violating an anti-kickback statute, acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart said in a news release Tuesday.
Lewiston, MESun-Journal

Lewiston men sentenced in health care fraud scheme

PORTLAND — Two Lewiston men who came to that city as Somali refugees were sentenced in federal court Friday for their respective roles as interpreters in a health care fraud scheme that bilked MaineCare out of more than $1.8 million through a Lewiston office providing mental health and substance abuse counseling services.
Massachusetts StateInsurance Journal

Massachusetts Man Sentenced to Prison for Workers’ Compensation Fraud Scheme

A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to prison for a fraud scheme to evade payroll taxes and workers’ compensation requirements in the construction industry. U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard has sentenced Dennis Alexander Barahona of Chelsea, Massachusetts, to 18 months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit tax fraud.
Public Safetyamazingmadison.com

Residents should be aware of Medicare scams

The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Division is warning of Medicare scams. Director Jodi Gillaspie said one is where scammers attempt to confirm information so people can receive a plastic Medicare card. Gillaspie said scammers also tend to ask for a payment. Gillaspie said if anyone gets a...
Sacramento, CAtechwire.net

Feds Charge 3 in EDD Fraud Scheme Targeting 8 States

Federal agents say they have broken up an unemployment insurance fraud ring that targeted California and numerous other states with more than $2.6 million in claims. The suspects, at least one of whom is a Nigerian citizen, allegedly used a Hyattsville, Md., apartment address to collect $1.4 million in unemployment benefits from California, Arizona, Maryland and North Carolina, with $1.2 million of that coming from California’s scandal-plagued Employment Development Department (EDD), according to court records unsealed this week in Sacramento.
Arlington County, VAcarriagetownenews.com

Free Genetic Test is Really Medicare Fraud

ARLINGTON, VA — This Medicare scam is back! Con artists are claiming to offer “free” genetic testing kits that allegedly screen for heart conditions or cancer. It’s really a ruse to steal your Medicare information for fraudulent billing and/or identity theft. How the Scam Works. You get a call from...
Duluth, MNkdal610.com

Guilty Plea In COVID Relief Fraud Scheme

DULUTH, MN (CBS-3) – A Duluth man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to a COVID relief fraud scheme. According to court documents, 34 year old Jared Fiege fraudulently obtained more than $250,000 in COVID-19 relief through Unemployment Insurance and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program. Fiege reportedly used the...
Arlington, TXbeckershospitalreview.com

Medical supply company owners convicted in $27M fraud scheme

A federal jury has convicted the owners of two Texas-based medical supply companies on charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., to pay and receive healthcare kickbacks and to commit money-laundering. Leah Hagen, 49, and Michael Hagen, 54, of Arlington, Texas, owned Metro DME Supply and Ortho Pain Solutions, both...
Santa Ana, CAmynewsla.com

Seven Charged in Alleged Mortgage Fraud Scheme in OC

Seven defendants have been charged in connection with a Tustin- and Santa Ana-based mortgage fraud scheme that prosecutors say ripped off 79 victims of about $247,000. Natalie Nava, 36; Amir Khoshnevis, 35; Aaron Pierson, 33; Alejandra Orozco, 27; Maria De La Paz, 24; Payom Ilkhanipour, 34; and Ryan Pelzer, 30, are charged with multiple felony counts of conspiracy, money laundering and grand theft with sentencing enhancements for aggravated white collar crime between $100,000 and $500,000.
Economybeckershospitalreview.com

Healthcare billing fraud: 6 recent suits, settlements

From Cleveland Clinic's Akron (Ohio) General Health System paying $21 million to resolve false claims allegations to a surgeon losing Medicare billing privileges, here are six cases that have made headlines since June 1:. 1. Ohio health system to pay $21M to resolve false claims allegations. Akron General Health System,...
Michigan Statemiheadlines.com

Detroit Man Pleads Guilty in Unemployment Fraud Scheme

DETROIT, MI – Johnny Richardson, 26-years-old, of Detroit, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, for his role in a scheme aimed at defrauding the State of Michigan, other states, and the U.S. Government of funds earmarked for unemployment assistance during the COVID19 pandemic. According to court records, Johnny Richardson...
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Shore News Network

Vestavia Hills Father and Son Arrested in Bank Fraud Scheme

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Today, a father and son were arrested and charged in a bank fraud scheme in which they provided fraudulent information to financial institutions for the purpose of purchasing boats, luxury vehicles, and heavy equipment, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr.

Comments / 0

Community Policy