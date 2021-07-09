Nursing home residents targeted in $86M Medicare lab fraud scheme: DOJ

Federal agents say they have broken up an unemployment insurance fraud ring that targeted California and numerous other states with more than $2.6 million in claims. The suspects, at least one of whom is a Nigerian citizen, allegedly used a Hyattsville, Md., apartment address to collect $1.4 million in unemployment benefits from California, Arizona, Maryland and North Carolina, with $1.2 million of that coming from California’s scandal-plagued Employment Development Department (EDD), according to court records unsealed this week in Sacramento.