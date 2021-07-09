Nursing home residents targeted in $86M Medicare lab fraud scheme: DOJ
Nursing homes and their residents were targeted in an alleged $86 million Medicare fraud scheme orchestrated by the owner of a Tennessee-based lab, federal authorities say. Fadel Alshalabi, 53, of Waxhaw, NC, was arrested and charged with aiding and abetting, and violating the federal anti-kickback statute for allegedly orchestrating the Medicare billing scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee announced Tuesday.www.mcknights.com
