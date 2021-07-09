Cancel
FEMA begins assessments in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights

By Press Release
Dearborn Press & Guide
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division, FEMA, U.S. Small Business Administration and local officials in Wayne County have been conducting joint preliminary damage assessments due to the flooding that occurred in late June. These assessments are the result of the state’s June 30 request, and is one of the initial steps in the federal disaster declaration process. Other counties may be added to the assessments as identified and requested by the state.

