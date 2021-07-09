Pontiac Orange tops Pontiac Blue

Before getting into Friday’s Tidbits, I wanted to inquire with our readers regarding sites that are behind a paywall or have a limited number of “free” monthly views. The AJC is a good example of this and I’m including one of their articles in today’s Tibits. I try to limit the number of such articles in the Tidbits, but once in a while I’ll include one, (typically if it’s an article by Ken Sugiura whose coverage of GT athletics is among the best). With that said, feel free to comment in regards to your thoughts and opinions of these sites and any preferences you may or may not have.