Pontiac Orange tops Pontiac Blue
Pontiac Orange managed just three base hits but was able to take advantage of walks and errors to post a 6-4 win over Pontiac Blue Thursday. Orange took a 3-0 lead in the first inning without the benefit of a base hit and led the rest of the way. Mason Schlosser drew a one-out walk to get things going for Orange. Cayden Masching reached on a fielder's choice and Schlosser and Masching ended up in scoring position after an errant throw.www.pontiacdailyleader.com
