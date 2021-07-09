Video: DeVante’ Jones talks Michigan transition

When it comes to facilities for college athletics, the University of Michigan provides its student-athletes with some of the top amenities found anywhere in the world. Michigan's cutting-edge athletic facilities include a $168 million, 280,000-square-foot South campus Performance Center, a $14.8 million upgrade to the Football Performance Center inside Schembechler Hall and a $21 million, 32,000 square-foot weight room. Additionally, the University of Michigan became the first Jordan-brand school - giving student athletes access to a seemingly endless supply of Michigan-edition Jordan shoes and gear.
