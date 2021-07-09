Cancel
Michigan State

Video: DeVante’ Jones talks Michigan transition

By Dylan Burkhardt
umhoops.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeVante’ Jones met with the media this afternoon to discuss his first week on campus at Michigan. Here’s what the Coastal Carolina transfer had to say about his new teammates, the NBA Draft process and his first week of workouts.

