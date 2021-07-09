Video: DeVante’ Jones talks Michigan transition

Upon entering the transfer portal in April, DeVante’ Jones found himself in unfamiliar territory. After being lightly recruited out of high school, Jones spent four more years away from the limelight at Coastal Carolina, a mid-tier program in the Sun Belt. For three seasons as a Chanticleer, Jones showed other teams what they missed out on, becoming one of the conference’s top players. Last season, after averaging 19.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, Jones earned Sun Belt Player of the Year honors.