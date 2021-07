After a full year of nonstop threats in the Destiny universe, some peaceful time has finally arrived. And what’s a better way to savor the moment than with a grand celebration? Yep, that’s right the Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes event has returned for another year of celebration to those who have kept humanity safe from all opposing dangers. Same as with every event, expect new content, and of course, new rewards! Head on below for the Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes event rewards, and everything else you need to know!