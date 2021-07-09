The Real Reason This Game Company Is Scanning Kids' Faces
If you've ever defensively plastered a sticker over your webcam, you understand the unsettling worry of being watched while gaming or surfing the web. Now, Chinese tech company Tencent has pushed those kinds of privacy fears much further by launching actual facial recognition technology. The goal is limiting screen time for kids and teens, which the country blames for issues like poor school performance and nearsightedness. If you're a gamer who sneaked in some playtime after bedtime when you were younger, imagine not only risking being caught by your parents, but by the company distributing the games.www.svg.com
