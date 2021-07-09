Cancel
Video Games

The Real Reason This Game Company Is Scanning Kids' Faces

By Victoria F
 8 days ago
If you've ever defensively plastered a sticker over your webcam, you understand the unsettling worry of being watched while gaming or surfing the web. Now, Chinese tech company Tencent has pushed those kinds of privacy fears much further by launching actual facial recognition technology. The goal is limiting screen time for kids and teens, which the country blames for issues like poor school performance and nearsightedness. If you're a gamer who sneaked in some playtime after bedtime when you were younger, imagine not only risking being caught by your parents, but by the company distributing the games.

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

Video GamesNME

Tencent’s face recognition tech stops kids from late-night gaming in China

Chinese tech company Tencent has announced that it is using facial recognition on mobile phones software to stop children from playing games late at night. According to The Register, Tencent sent out a press release stating that players will need to use facial recognition software that stops children playing between 10pm and 8am. The software is aimed to stop minors from using “tricks” to pose as adults and have late night gaming sessions.
Video GamesPosted by
Vice

Chinese Tech Company Scans Children’s Faces to Stop Them From Gaming All Night

Chinese tech giant Tencent is scanning gamers’ faces late at night to prevent children from joining midnight online battles using the false identity of an adult. Under a new “midnight patrol” scheme launched on Monday, players will likely be asked to have their face scanned if they are playing Tencent’s games, such as Honor of Kings and Game for Peace, from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m., the company said in a statement.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Mythic Quest keeps facing real gaming industry issues with a smile

This article first appeared in PC Gamer magazine issue 358 in July 2021. Every month we run exclusive features exploring the world of PC gaming—from behind-the-scenes previews, to incredible community stories, to fascinating interviews, and more. Mythic Quest is a workplace sitcom about the dev team behind the most popular...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Real Reason Pokemon Go Is Under Fire

Think back to Summer 2016. At the time, "Pokemon Go" was the hit game that everyone around the globe was addicted to playing. Hordes of people walked around highly-populated areas to spin PokeStops and catch critters that, through the power of AR technology, looked like they were sitting on the sidewalk. Now, five years later, the people still playing the game are left frustrated as the free-to-play game becomes more and more expensive.
Video GamesArs Technica

Dozens of Chinese phone games now require facial scans to play at night

Tencent, the world's largest Chinese video game publisher, has taken an extreme step to comply with its nation's rules about limiting minors' access to video games. As of this week, the publisher has added a facial recognition system, dubbed "Midnight Patrol," to over 60 of its China-specific smartphone games, and it will disable gameplay in popular titles like Honor of Kings if users either decline the facial check or fail it.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Real Reason Sega Is Being Sued By Arcade Fans

Sega has a reputation for shady arcade practices, which has not lessened with time. Prize machine enthusiasts have argued that "Key Master," an alleged game of skill made by Sega Amusements, is programmed to purposefully disallow players to win until a certain number of players have failed. In other words, players can only win after the machine has made a set amount of money on failures. Now, a new lawsuit will attempt to hold Sega accountable for disgruntled consumers that just want to win a neat prize from an arcade machine.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

This Morbid Patent Makes Your Games Death Proof

Sometimes video games kill people, but people rarely think about what happens to gaming accounts after someone dies. Now, Chinese tech company Tencent — which has its hand in many major gaming services and products — might be anticipating that problem with a new patent that recently began circulating online.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Xbox Is Finally Preventing Massive Microtransaction Mistakes

Parent gamers, and even non-gamers whose children have consoles, have to remain ever vigilant if they want to be sure their kids aren't spending money on loot boxes or other types of microtransactions. Not only is this costly for the card holder, but it may lead to some addictive purchasing habits. Despite their popularity in the UK, an English government official compared loot boxes to gambling, so it's easy to understand why parents might not want their kids freely engaging in microtransactions. If you have an Xbox, however, you may be able to breathe a sigh of relief.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

This Is How Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Was Really Supposed To Look

The revolutionary "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" was the first 3D game in the series, as well as the entry that brought Link to the N64, but did you know it was almost completely different? In 1997, attendees of the Nintendo Space World expo were shown a demo that featured abilities and effects which weren't present in the published game. Now modders are attempting to recreate that demo.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Zelda Accidentally Recreated One Of The Biggest Memes

Nintendo may have accidentally recreated one of the biggest memes on the internet with an official screenshot it released for the upcoming "The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD." Fans have noticed that one of the images shared by Nintendo looks very similar to half of the infamous "woman yelling at a cat" meme.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

ZLaner Made A Wild Offer To His Biggest Hater

For months, YouTubers and Redditors alike have been accusing popular "Call of Duty: Warzone" streamer ZLaner of cheating, with many creating detailed videos and theories explaining why they think his plays are enhanced. While the streamer has responded in kind with videos demonstrating his innocence, the rumors have persisted. In an attempt to put the issue to rest once and for all, ZLaner has offered to buy one of his biggest detractors a plane ticket to come and watch him play live.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

This Redditor Has A Bizarre Solution For Rage Quits

Have you ever gotten so mad at a game that you threw your controller across the room? If so, the Rage Quit Protector may be the indie invention of your dreams. Redditor rightcoastguy shared a post to the r/Funny subreddit showing off his latest creation: an inflatable bubble cover that can completely encapsulate your controller to protect it from rage quits. It's complete with hand holes that allow for fully uninhibited gaming, rage and all.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Xbox Is Thinking About Stealing A PS5 Feature

In an interview on the Kinda Funny Gamescast, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said that although Microsoft isn't looking to develop any ultra-specific accessories like a VR headset, the team might be making some updates to the current Xbox controller. In fact, Spencer went on to compliment the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller, saying that it may inspire Microsoft to add new features to its own Xbox controller in the future.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

This Assassin's Creed Valhalla Mini-Game Could Become Real Life

Over the franchise's nearly 15-year history, the "Assassin's Creed" games have transformed from period-specific, action-stealth titles to open-world simulators that bring bygone eras to life. As the scope of individual entries in the series has widened, the focus has moved from a gameplay loop consisting solely of combat and exploration to one that includes faction building, deep character exploration, and even some fun mini-games.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Resident Evil Re:Verse Fans Just Got Bad News

Capcom has officially delayed "Resident Evil Re:Verse" until sometime in 2022, well after the multiplayer title was supposed to launch alongside "Resident Evil Village." In a Twitter post, Capcom said that the game will be delayed from its current release window of July 2021 to 2022 "so that the team can continue working to deliver a smooth gameplay experience." The company added, We will share updated launch details at a later time. Thank you for your patience and understanding."
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Free Fire crosses 1 billion downloads on the Google Play Store

Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, has crossed the huge milestone of 1 billion downloads on the Google Play Store, all thanks to its growing community. It is the first Battle Royale game to do so despite taking on other giants in the genre like PUBG Mobile and Call Of Duty: Mobile and has seen rapid growth.

