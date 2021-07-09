Law making to-go cocktails permanent spurs KC restaurant to expand
Alcoholic drinks can comprise 10% to 15% of a restaurant’s sales, and making to-go cocktails a mainstay of business boosted this local restaurant's bottom line.www.bizjournals.com
Alcoholic drinks can comprise 10% to 15% of a restaurant’s sales, and making to-go cocktails a mainstay of business boosted this local restaurant's bottom line.www.bizjournals.com
The Kansas City Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/kansascity
Comments / 0