Law making to-go cocktails permanent spurs KC restaurant to expand

Taking alcohol to-go in New York halted abruptly on June 25 to the outrage of many bar owners and restaurateurs, as well as local distillers, who'd come to rely on to-go cocktails as a pandemic lifeline. But some of these small business owners tell Salon the sudden end of to-go drinks is just another example of how the city and state have failed to support the bar, restaurant and local distilling industry during the economic crisis brought about by COVID-19.