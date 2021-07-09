Cancel
Restaurants

Law making to-go cocktails permanent spurs KC restaurant to expand

By Leslie Collins
Kansas City Business Journal
Kansas City Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alcoholic drinks can comprise 10% to 15% of a restaurant’s sales, and making to-go cocktails a mainstay of business boosted this local restaurant's bottom line.

Kansas City Business Journal

Kansas City Business Journal

Kansas City, MO
The Kansas City Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

#Cocktails#To Go#Alcoholic Drinks#Food Drink#Kc
