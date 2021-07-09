Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Future Generations PAC endorses Dr Luis Daniel Muñoz for Rhode Island Governor

By Editorial/Opinion
Uprise RI
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCandidate for Rhode Island Governor, Dr Luis Daniel Muñoz, held a rally last Friday to celebrate the announcement of an endorsement from the Future Generations PAC, which describes itself as “a national organization whose primary goal is to support environmental champions and candidates” and “who understand that economic, racial, housing, and healthcare justice are undeniably interconnected, in every level of office.”

upriseri.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Fisher
Person
Demetrius Andrade
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhode Islanders#Pac#Police Brutality#Pac#Future Generations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy