Future Generations PAC endorses Dr Luis Daniel Muñoz for Rhode Island Governor
Candidate for Rhode Island Governor, Dr Luis Daniel Muñoz, held a rally last Friday to celebrate the announcement of an endorsement from the Future Generations PAC, which describes itself as “a national organization whose primary goal is to support environmental champions and candidates” and “who understand that economic, racial, housing, and healthcare justice are undeniably interconnected, in every level of office.”upriseri.com
