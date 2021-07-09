Cancel
Werner Launches New App for Drivers

By Mackenna Moralez
foodlogistics.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWerner Enterprises has launched its new Drive Werner Pro app, offering drivers an easy way to access trip details, load status, search job opportunities, submit paperwork, contact their Transportation Manager, find documents and more. “Our goal for Drive Werner Pro was to create a solution that is easy to use...

