Werner Launches New App for Drivers

Known and loved, Nike is a go-to brand for most and it continues to grow in popularity with the company entering the digital scene with the launch of its very own Nike App. The app will provide members with personalised access to the best of what Nike can offer whether through their products, rewards and overall experiences, all tailored to their individual preferences. This digital Nike hub is accessible all through the palm of your hands. Furthermore, Nike members will receive product recommendations based on what they love with fast and secure checkout experiences.