Toms River, NJ

Building For Sale in S. Toms River, We Need Something Great Here on Rt. 9

By Sue Moll
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 8 days ago
Another empty building that needs to be filled with something we all can use and be interested in on Rt. 9 in S. Toms River. It was the old watersport store along Rt. 9 in S. Toms River. There's a Sale sign out front and it's an available, fully approved site.

Toms River, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Ocean County, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

5 Food Stops Everyone in Ocean County Has Enjoyed!

So if you have lived in or visited Ocean County there is a good chance you have chomped on some of the delicious foods from the eateries that made our "5" These 5 eateries are well known and represent just some of the delicious food that is available here at the Jersey Shore and specifically here in Ocean County. So let us make you hungry and rundown "5 Food Stops Everyone in Ocean County Has Enjoyed"
Red Bank, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Discount Variety Store Will Open New Location In Red Bank, New Jersey

Located on NJ-35, Union Square offers a unique shopping experience for all Middletown and Red Bank residents. The Asbury Park Press has reported that a Dollar Tree will open a new location within the shopping center. The discount variety store will be taking over the same 9,977-square-foot spot that was once home to Tuesday Morning. It was because of bad business and the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday Morning had to close its doors.
EnvironmentPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 17, 2021

--A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday, for all but the southern coast. Be on the lookout for scattered thunderstorms, which may produce very heavy rain. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning. Air Temperature80° - 90°. Winds.
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Smoking tobacco, marijuana banned from Asbury Park, NJ boardwalk

Asbury Park’s City Council approved an ordinance Wednesday banning smoking and vaping of both tobacco and marijuana products on the boardwalk. The ordinance would take effect in 20 days on Tuesday, August 3. It comes with a summonses and fine of $250 for the first offense, $500 for the second offense and $1,000 for each subsequent offense. The final council vote was 4-1.
Toms River, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Go Inside Toms River’s New ‘Fresh And Positively Delicious’ Eatery

I started a quest to eat right but let's be real, it's not always easy to do the food-prep thing. Sometimes you're on top of it and on a Sunday you cook your proteins for the week earning your gold star. Other weeks? Well, let's just say life can mess with the best laid plans. So, if you're on the go and you don't want to halt your progress THIS WILL BE YOUR JAM...I was literally JUST saying there needs to be a healthy fast food restaurant at the Jersey Shore and BOOM! You ask, and you shall receive! I give to you the freshest, healthiest and most positive place to feed your face...meet my new friend, Mahana Fresh! Here's why this spot is different (scratch that) here's why this place is life changing...
EnvironmentPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning. 6 - 14 knots (Gust 16 knots) TODAY...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Widespread dense fog early this morning. A chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 NM or less early this morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

