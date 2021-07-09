Fort Smith School District fills several admin positions

In a little over a week Fort Smith Public Schools has filled several key administrative positions in preparation for the upcoming school year. On June 28, FSPS accepted the resignation of Dr. Lisa Miller, Southside High School principal. Miller has served as the school’s head administrator for three years, succeeding long-time principal Wayne Haver. Miller’s resignation came on the heels of various retirements and promotions that left vacancies in several key positions throughout the district. Thursday (July 9) the district announced many of those positions have now been filled.