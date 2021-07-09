Cancel
Radio-ing Elliotte Friedman: Leafs possibly interested in Tyler Bertuzzi and more

By Jon Steitzer
theleafsnation.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a long time since this site has radio-ed Elliotte Friedman as you can tell from the fact the picture is not only pre-long flowing locks, but also a pre-beard picture. Yes, we’ve been pretty good about respecting Friedman’s desire to not have his radio hits used against him,...

theleafsnation.com

NHLYardbarker

Flyers’ Trade Targets: Red Wings’ Forward Tyler Bertuzzi

In an effort to trade players with expensive contracts, Tyler Bertuzzi could be the perfect trade bait for the Philadelphia Flyers. Following the period of contract extension negotiations, the Philadelphia Flyers will have an opportunity to make moves. After Elliotte Friedman noted the Flyers’ intent of exposing Jakub Voracek and the stoppage of trade discussions for Seth Jones, we’re able to reach clarity on other options Chuck Fletcher has to choose.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Bruins, Rangers, Canadiens, Ryan Suter News

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs, including a free agent goalie target, plus updates regarding Zach Hyman. In other speculation, how many teams are interested in defenseman Ryan Suter? Are the Boston Bruins and Taylor Hall close to a contract extension? Finally, what are the New York Rangers asking for if they’re going to trade goaltender Alexander Georgiev.
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Bertuzzi, Hyman, Hall & Crazy Rumors

It’s a crazy time in the NHL right now for rumors. The Toronto Maple Leafs have a few untied shoelaces with Frederik Andersen (to a smaller extent) and Zach Hyman (to a bigger extent) potentially becoming unrestricted free agents. So many things seem to be leveraging on Hyman’s signing or leaving.
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jack Eichel, Tyler Bertuzzi and More

There are a lot of important dates coming up on the NHL calendar. Now that the offseason is here, things are going to be moving quickly over the next few weeks. The expansion draft for the Seattle Kraken is set for July 21. Then, the 2021 NHL entry draft will take place July 23-24. Not long after that, free agency gets underway on July 28. So teams' rosters could begin to greatly change before the end of the month.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs Trade Rumour Alert: Tyler Bertuzzi

The Toronto Maple Leafs are obviously going to be making some changes this off-season. The combination of the Toronto Maple Leafs losing (again) in the first round, the expansion draft, and a number of core members of the team either at or near the end of their contracts is likely to cause a lot of roster turnover this summer.
NHLchatsports.com

Imagining Tyler Bertuzzi as a Maple Leaf

Elliotte Friedman started it. He first talked on the radio about Maple Leafs’ interest in Tyler Bertuzzi, and then he said this:. 7. Don’t know if it still works, but Toronto liked Tyler Bertuzzi this season — moving elsewhere when it became obvious he wasn’t going to be healthy. Barring a major change, Zach Hyman won’t be back with the Maple Leafs, a big loss for them. It’s expected Detroit will be among his pursuers, although the Red Wings won’t be the only ones.
NHLSports Illustrated

Could Hyman, Bertuzzi Switch Teams?

The Toronto Maple Leafs could be searching for a replacement for Zach Hyman if the 29-year-old winger hits the open market on July 28. Perhaps they'll revisit their interest in Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi. During a Friday appearance on Sportsnet 590, Elliotte Friedman suggested Bertuzzi's style would suit...
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs Can Look to Replace Hyman With Bertuzzi

As we get closer to the to the NHL Entry Draft and Free Agency, the rumour mill is starting to pick up and, once again, the Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves in the middle of it all. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Freidman stated on his recent 31 Thoughts post that the Maple Leafs sought to acquire Detroit Red Wings winger Tyler Bertuzzi before the NHL trade deadline.
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Gabriel Landeskog, Shea Weber, More

Although the NHL offseason is young, there's already been plenty of rumors and speculation. Since the Stanley Cup playoffs ended last week, things have heated up. Who's going to be traded? Where will free agents be heading? How will the upcoming expansion draft for the Seattle Kraken (set for Wednesday) impact roster decisions for the other 31 teams?
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Leafs Notes: Hyman, Bertuzzi, Assistant Coaches

While this offseason promises intrigue no matter what, the Toronto Maple Leafs are undoubtedly going to bring an added element of excitement for hockey fans over the coming weeks. After a fifth straight first-round playoff loss, general manager Kyle Dubas will be under immense pressure this month to bring in names to help the team perform at a higher level throughout the regular season and playoffs. Many details are starting to emerge about Toronto’s plans for next season and how their roster may look. One thing that’s becoming apparent is that Zach Hyman likely isn’t part of the Maple Leafs’ future, as Elliotte Friedman’s 31 Thoughts column notes that an extension for the forward is unlikely to happen. Hyman’s received interest from both the Edmonton Oilers and Detroit Red Wings, both teams who can and likely will offer him more money and term than Toronto is willing to offer. The absence of Hyman leaves a hole in the team’s top-six forward group that will need to be filled. It appears as though the Leafs already have some ideas about how to approach this:
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs Rumour Round Up: Kuemper, Landeskog and More

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in the market to improve their team after a disappointing end to the playoffs, and as such are rumoured to be in on virtually every player available. According to hockey insider Frank Seravalli, the Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the teams interested in goaltender...
NHLYardbarker

In the Maple Leafs Search for Goalies: Where’s David Rittich?

So, here’s my question: “Whatever happened to goalie David Rittich after the 2020-21 season ended?” The Toronto Maple Leafs traded for him as goalie help at the trade deadline, he played a few games before the regular season had ended – with mixed results – but then he disappeared once the playoffs started.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Should Let Andersen Walk and Pursue Fleury

It’s been reported that the Chicago Blackhawks might attempt to woo Marc-André Fleury away from the Vegas Golden Knights this offseason. While a case can be made that supports the move for both of those cities, hearing that this future Hall of Famer is available should mean that Kyle Dubas is actively inquiring for the sake of his Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Who Hakstol Wants & Rielly as a Forward

Today feels like the calm before the storm. Tomorrow is a big day because the list of who’s officially exposed to the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft will be revealed. Until then it’s a question of treading water and wondering what philosophy the Toronto Maple Leafs will engage moving forward.
NHLYardbarker

Red Wings News & Rumors: Bertuzzi, Free Agents, Buyouts & More

It’s going to be a wild July for the Detroit Red Wings and the NHL. The Seattle Kraken expansion draft, 2021 NHL Draft, and free agency season will all take place within a few short days. Before the fun begins, get caught up on the latest Red Wings news and rumors.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Blues, Canucks, Maple Leafs, Lightning, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk the St. Louis Blues might try to put a rush on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade. What are the Vancouver Canucks looking at in free agency? Are there targets they’ve identified that can help the team in their middle-six? Are the Toronto Maple Leafs looking at trading for Tyler Bertuzzi and who are the Tampa Bay Lightning most likely to lose this summer?

