The Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator are exceptional off-roaders, and their immense popularity is only growing. Part of the reason that people love these cars so much is that they are offered with a multitude of factory-backed packages and options, so the sky is the limit when it comes to customizing them. The most recent were the Xtreme Recon package, which adds highlights like 35-inch tires, and Gorilla Glass windshields, which should help you out in the event of a rock or other debris hitting your front window. The latest option arguably removes protection but makes the Wrangler and Gladiator so much cooler. Meet the Jeep Performance Parts Sunrider Flip Top.