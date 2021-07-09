Des Moines’ search for clean water is shameful

Recently in The Gazette the Associated Press reported that Des Moines is considering digging wells to find cleaner water than what is found in the Raccoon River. Surely this is shameful. What has Iowa come to? Is our state government so spineless or shortsighted that it cannot legislate with science in mind. Must we increase our corn production so much that farmers use nitrogen in excess. Most corn is used for fattening animals and for ethanol to be used with gasoline- a fossil fuel that we should be minimizing. Voluntary control of nitrogen and phosphate use is not sufficient because the long term effect must be kept in focus.