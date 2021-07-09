Friday morning fire leaves extensive damage to Lincoln linen business

(Photo: Lincoln Fire and Rescue)

(LINCOLN, Neb.) Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to a two-alarm fire at a local linen business early Friday, 10/11Now reported.

According to reports, firefighters were dispatched to Paramount Linen and Uniform Rental off of 27th and F streets around 2:45 a.m.

Despite activation of the sprinkler system and containing the flames to the area of the building the fire originated, the business sustained extensive smoke and water damage throughout the building said LFR.

Investigators are working to determine the cause and added that there was no one inside at the time of the fire.