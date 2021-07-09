Emotions Belong in the Office
A couple of weeks ago, I sat down with my team to have a discussion about ending our virtual existence and returning to campus and in-person, FTF meetings. Before launching into the reasons the University and my division were moving toward full in-person in the fall, I wanted to start the meeting with an acknowledgement that I understood that not everyone is eager to return to pre-pandemic office life. I wanted to share that I understood that we were about to embark on another tumultuous period, like when we pivoted to remote work. And that I, like them, was having feelings about it.www.insidehighered.com
Comments / 0