Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Emotions Belong in the Office

By Donna Lehmann
Inside Higher Ed
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple of weeks ago, I sat down with my team to have a discussion about ending our virtual existence and returning to campus and in-person, FTF meetings. Before launching into the reasons the University and my division were moving toward full in-person in the fall, I wanted to start the meeting with an acknowledgement that I understood that not everyone is eager to return to pre-pandemic office life. I wanted to share that I understood that we were about to embark on another tumultuous period, like when we pivoted to remote work. And that I, like them, was having feelings about it.

www.insidehighered.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Fordham University#New York City#Emotional Intelligence#Ftf#The Body Keeps The Score
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Marketing
Related
Mental Healthwpkn.org

The Emotion Roadmap with Chuck Wolfe

This show is based on the practical application of the science of emotional intelligence. Chuck is on the 1st, 2nd and 4th Wednesday from 12 to 1 PM. Call in with your questions about work or personal situations where you are feeling challenged and uncertain. Chuck helps you and others learn how to use the Emotion Roadmap to become more intelligent about handling your own emotions and your emotional relationships with others.
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

7 Red Flags That Reveal an Emotionally Immature Person

Have you ever met someone emotionally immature? These people love to engage in blame-shifting, and they’re not much on taking responsibility for their actions. Here is a significant difference. When someone is mature, they understand the fundamentals of building healthy relationships, but immature ones often have poor relationships skills. Imagine...
Mental HealthCanyon News

Do Not Compartmentalize Your Emotions

UNITED STATES—I am someone who doesn’t always wear his emotions on his sleeve. I tend to compartmentalize my emotions which I know; I know it is not that healthy. However, I have gotten a lot better with things because I’m jotting things down in my journal. Now when I journal I’m not documenting everything that happens day-by-day. That is just a bit much for me, I jot down the big moments that are things that I find significant.
Mental Healthreadthereporter.com

Emotional stingers

Oh, those words stung. Now Buttercup, whatcha gonna do?. What do we do when someone says something to us that hurts our feelings?. Chances are the hurt was not intentional. But … it still hurts. Emotional stingers hit the heart. They consume our thoughts for a bit, sometimes a much...
Relationship AdvicePsych Centra

What Is Emotional Invalidation?

Emotional invalidation can be hurtful, but learning to recognize it might help prevent its effects. Validation is the acceptance of a person’s thoughts, feelings, and emotions. Invalidation, then, is just the opposite — when a person’s thoughts, feelings, emotions, and behaviors are rejected, judged, or ignored. Invalidation can affect anyone...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Is There Such a Thing as Self-Empathy?

Self-exploration and introspection are solo acts; empathy is not. Although definitions of empathy vary across research and disciplines, these definitions share the act of engaging with others. Empathy is the sharing and understanding of the emotions, actions, and experiences of others. Full engagement in empathy takes us out of our...
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

4 ways to manage re-entry anxiety

According to the American Psychological Association, nearly half of adults feel uneasy about an increase in social interactions brought on by what’s being called “re-entry anxiety.” Increased social obligations, return to office plans and the ability to travel can all bring on anxiety and overstimulation after more than a year of little to no interaction with strangers, friends and even family. While some fears – like contracting COVID-19 – are valid, it’s important to distinguish these fears from irrational anxieties and act accordingly. While fears can be combatted with safety precautions, anxieties can be remedied with mindfulness, effective communication and when needed – mental health treatment.
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

15 Signs of an Emotionally Wounded Person to Never Ignore

You meet people every day that come from all walks of life. Do you ever look into their eyes and see pain? There are emotionally wounded individuals all around you, yet their scars and internal injuries aren’t always easy to detect. Perhaps, you’re the one who suffers from scars from...
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Overcoming Negative Emotions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We all face times in our lives that are difficult, scary, and even painful. It’s at these times that we ask, “why me” or “how can I ever get through this?”. But avoiding the pain can make things more difficult in the long run and it...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

13 Common Behaviors and Values of Narcissistic People

People with narcissistic personalities may behave differently than non-narcissists, such as shunning introspection and denying mistakes. Narcissists may also have different values than non-narcissists, such as status and image as opposed to compassion and authenticity. Identifying the destructive behaviors that characterize narcissism can help people recognize and cope with narcissistic...
Trouble RelationshipThrive Global

Healing From Emotional Abuse

What does it mean to be in a toxic relationship, more specifically an emotionally abusive one? If you have ever experienced being in an emotionally abusive relationship, you may have often felt as though you have been emotionally raped (psychologically tormented) by your abusive ex-partner. When you read the words...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Forgiveness is Beneficial for Better Mental Health – Useful Insights by Martin Polanco

Today, most of our emotional wounds and disappointments stem from our relationships. No two people can love and appreciate in the same intensity. Hence, most people run the risk of getting neglected or misunderstood from time to time. That aside, there are conflicts between people, resulting in a nasty fight and toxic bonds. There are times when people often take on an “eye for an eye” mindset and get vengeful. Even though it might seem like a natural reaction, it never benefits anyone. Instead, it affects your mental health ultimately. Hence, it’s always beneficial to let go and practice forgiveness for balanced mental health and inner peace.
Kidsspring.org.uk

An Obvious Early Sign Of An Introvert

The signs of a reserved personality can be seen at 14-months-old. People who are inhibited as children tend to grow up into reserved introverts, research finds. Inhibition as a child involves cautious, fearful and avoidant behaviour towards unfamiliar objects, people and situations. Children who show this sort of behaviour are...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

“I Choose To Be Sad So I Can Feel Something”

Children and teens may want to share more of their emotional struggles than what seemingly appears through their attitude and behaviors. An effective strategy to help children and teens manage emotions is to let them know that acknowledging and sharing their feelings is vital. The best overarching strategy to help...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Independent

Women in relationships ‘more likely to struggle with depression and self-esteem’

Today in not especially uplifting news, we’re sorry to report that people tend to get sadder and less confident as their romantic relationships progress.  And while such is the case for all people, it’s especially common for women and those who are married.A recent report titled “Subjective well-being across partnerships,” published in the June 2021 issue of the Journal of Family Psychology, found that while people of all genders tend to get more depressed as their romantic relationships progress, women continually reported doing much worse than their male counterparts in terms of mental well-being — primarily those in heterosexual...
Mental Healthgoodmenproject.com

Are You Emotionally Available?

A while ago, I was asked to speak at an event in St. Louis for about 75 women. The room was full of professional women who were there to step into higher levels of power in their lives and businesses. My wife Angie had spoken there a few months before, telling the story of her rise from childhood poverty, neglect, addiction. She was received so warmly and powerfully that they asked me to speak as well.
HealthNBC News

Why great leaders get emotional

Many leaders, particularly women, tend to hide their emotions in attempt to look strong and keep things at arm’s length. Not Julia Goldin. The global chief product and marketing officer at Lego Group says being an emotional leader is an asset to her management style and helps her connect and communicate powerfully and effectively with her 1,800-person team.
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

Subject to Emotional Eating

In this past month, I have had TWO binges. Both came as letdowns after a period of high anxiety or stress. (At five feet tall and weighing 95-97 lbs, MFP limits me to under 1400 calories before it warns me I'm on a weight gain trend - and its projections have been accurate enough that I do take this seriously and continue logging daily since I went onto maintenance last October.) I know that emotional eating is how I put all that weight back on in the first place - first caring for a dying relative and then going back to school, which has always been stressful for me.

Comments / 0

Community Policy