Plumas County, CA

Some mandatory evacuations for Beckwourth Complex in Lassen County downgraded | Maps & Updates

 8 days ago
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — Friday 9:30 p.m. update:. Some mandatory evacuation orders have been reduced to warnings, according to the Lassen County Sheriff's Office. In a Facebook post Friday evening, the sheriff's office said the mandatory evacuation orders for those living on the south side of Highway 70 between Beckwourth-Genesee Road and the Plumas and Lassen County line are reduced to an evacuation warning.

