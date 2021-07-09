Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yardley, PA

PECO offers to sell former Rivermawr substation property to Yardley Borough

By Jeff Werner; advance@buckslocalnews.com
BucksLocalNews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYARDLEY BOROUGH >> PECO is offering to sell its former substation lot in Rivermawr to Yardley Borough for $55,000, the borough’s appraised value of the land. The property, now a grass-covered, vacant lot at Morgan and Fuld avenues, is located in the floodplain and is not developable. If acquired by the borough, it would be preserved as open space and could be used for community gatherings like Canal-O-Ween.

www.buckslocalnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yardley, PA
State
Delaware State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Insurance#Morgan#Council#Community Rating System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Real Estate
Related
NBC News

3 fully vaccinated Texas Democrats in Washington, D.C., test positive for Covid

Three fully vaccinated members of the Texas House delegation in Washington, D.C., tested positive for Covid-19, the state's House Democratic Caucus said Saturday. The first positive test result came Friday night, when a member informed the caucus they had the coronavirus. "Caucus Members and staff took a rapid test, all...
Posted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Death toll from Europe floods tops 150 as water recedes

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from disastrous flooding in Western Europe rose above 150 on Saturday as rescue workers toiled to clear up the devastation revealed by receding water and prevent further damage. Police said that more than 90 people are now known to have died in western Germany’s...
Posted by
The Hill

Facebook pushes back against White House criticism, says it's 'looking for scapegoats'

Facebook has levied additional criticism against President Biden and top administration officials over remarks that social media companies are not doing enough to combat coronavirus vaccine misinformation, accusing the White House of “looking for scapegoats for missing their vaccine goals.”. The public fight between the administration and social media companies...

Comments / 0

Community Policy