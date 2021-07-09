PECO offers to sell former Rivermawr substation property to Yardley Borough

YARDLEY BOROUGH >> PECO is offering to sell its former substation lot in Rivermawr to Yardley Borough for $55,000, the borough’s appraised value of the land. The property, now a grass-covered, vacant lot at Morgan and Fuld avenues, is located in the floodplain and is not developable. If acquired by the borough, it would be preserved as open space and could be used for community gatherings like Canal-O-Ween.