No camping at Fish & Game's Boise Headquarters or MK Nature Center prior to capped elk zone tag sales
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Due to ongoing construction of Fish and Game’s new headquarters building at 600 S. Walnut St. in Boise and related safety concerns, there will be no camping allowed on the Headquarters or Fish and Game's Morrison Knudsen Nature Center (MK Nature Center) premises, including the parking lot, prior to the start of the resident capped elk zone tag sales on July 12 and 14.www.argusobserver.com
