Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

No camping at Fish & Game's Boise Headquarters or MK Nature Center prior to capped elk zone tag sales

By Idaho Fish and Game
Argus Observer Online
 8 days ago

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Due to ongoing construction of Fish and Game’s new headquarters building at 600 S. Walnut St. in Boise and related safety concerns, there will be no camping allowed on the Headquarters or Fish and Game's Morrison Knudsen Nature Center (MK Nature Center) premises, including the parking lot, prior to the start of the resident capped elk zone tag sales on July 12 and 14.

www.argusobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Boise, ID
City
Headquarters, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Fish Game#Boise Headquarters#Mk Nature Center#Fish And Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Czech Olympic team staff member tests positive for COVID-19

PRAGUE, July 17 (Reuters) - A Czech Olympic team staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Tokyo on a charter flight from Prague, Czech Olympic officials said on Saturday, adding that all the athletes were fine and in the Olympic Village. The staff member -- who had...
Posted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Dozens treated after chemical leak at Texas water park

A chemical leak at a Houston-area water park left dozens suffering from minor skin irritation and respiratory issues Saturday, authorities said. Twenty-nine people were taken to local hospitals following the incident at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted. Thirty-nine others refused ambulance care.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy