Mission's Mission: Making Produce A CPG

Dear Jill: Recently, I purchased two 1-pound packages of hamburger, with the intention of forming eight 4-ounce patties for the freezer. I used a kitchen scale to divide the meat accurately. I ended up with 3 patties of 4 ounces and only had 3 ounces of hamburger left. Thinking it was an anomaly, I opened the second package and had the same result. I weighed the meat as a whole, and both portions only came to 15 ounces. To make sure my scale wasn’t off, I weighed a 1-pound bag of flour and a 1-pound block of butter. Both came out at exactly 16 ounces.