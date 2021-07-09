Cancel
Mission's Mission: Making Produce A CPG

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf millennials have a signature food, then surely avocados would be it. This boomer is still asking his daughter to explain “avocado toast” to him. But herein lies the opportunity, says Mission Produce head of marketing and communications Denise Junqueiro. Typically, brand differentiation at the apple or lettuce bin is a tough sell. Most of us grab what looks good.

