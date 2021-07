Bollywood star Vidyut Jammwal is debuting as a producer via his Action Hero Films outfit and is teaming with Reliance Entertainment and T-Series for espionage thriller “IB 71.” Jammwal, best known for his “Commando” action film franchise, will also star in the film as an Indian intelligence officer deployed in the run up to the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Working from a real incident, the film is based on a story by Aditya Shastri and a screenplay from Storyhouse Films LLP. Sankalp Reddy, who debuted with Indian national film award winning “Ghazi” that was also set during the 1971 war, will direct. “IB 71″...