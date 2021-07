NWSL teams are bracing themselves to navigate through this tough stretch of the regular-season schedule without some of their key contributors who are off to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics. We're heading into Week 9 as clubs continue to battle for points on the league table and are forced to rely on the depth of their roster. Only three points separate the top seven teams in the table, and there's plenty still at stake outside of the fight for points during this pivotal stretch of the season.