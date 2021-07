This September, Americans will mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in New York, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania. Two decades later, thousands of family members of the victims are pressuring the courts to release information they say proves Saudi Arabia played a role in the attacks, a contention the country denies. The most damning information, the families say, is a series of recent video interviews with three Saudi men.