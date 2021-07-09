Shred the Spread through Shots for Swag

JACKSON, Wyo. — We’re almost there, Teton County! As of July 7th, 71.9 % of the eligible community in Teton County has received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Help the Teton County Health Department reach our goal of 80% by July 26th! If you’ve received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and you live or work in Teton County, enter the Shots for Swag vaccination campaign raffle for a chance to win weekly prizes from local businesses. It takes the HOLE community. Do your part and get vaccinated. View rules of the campaign + enter at shredthespreadjh.com.