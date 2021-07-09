Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Teton County, WY

Shred the Spread through Shots for Swag

buckrail.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Wyo. — We’re almost there, Teton County! As of July 7th, 71.9 % of the eligible community in Teton County has received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Help the Teton County Health Department reach our goal of 80% by July 26th! If you’ve received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and you live or work in Teton County, enter the Shots for Swag vaccination campaign raffle for a chance to win weekly prizes from local businesses. It takes the HOLE community. Do your part and get vaccinated. View rules of the campaign + enter at shredthespreadjh.com.

buckrail.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Government
County
Teton County, WY
Teton County, WY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shred#Swag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Death toll from Europe floods tops 150 as water recedes

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from disastrous flooding in Western Europe rose above 150 on Saturday as rescue workers toiled to clear up the devastation revealed by receding water and prevent further damage. Police said that more than 90 people are now known to have died in western Germany’s...
Posted by
The Hill

Facebook pushes back against White House criticism, says it's 'looking for scapegoats'

Facebook has levied additional criticism against President Biden and top administration officials over remarks that social media companies are not doing enough to combat coronavirus vaccine misinformation, accusing the White House of “looking for scapegoats for missing their vaccine goals.”. The public fight between the administration and social media companies...
Posted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Dozens treated after chemical leak at Texas water park

A chemical leak at a Houston-area water park left dozens suffering from minor skin irritation and respiratory issues Saturday, authorities said. Twenty-nine people were taken to local hospitals following the incident at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted. Thirty-nine others refused ambulance care.
MoviesPosted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy