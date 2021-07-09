Ithaca Common Council holds first in-person meeting since COVID-19 pandemic
ITHACA, N.Y. –– On July 7, 2021, the Ithaca City Common Council held its first in-person meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic about 15 months ago. “I’m also grateful that we’re back in Council chambers,” Alderperson Graham Kerslick said. “I know we joked about it over Zoom, but it’s actually really great to be back in person. I certainly appreciate that, and I appreciate the public being here.”ithacavoice.com
