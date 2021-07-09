Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ithaca, NY

Ithaca Common Council holds first in-person meeting since COVID-19 pandemic

By David Durrett
Posted by 
The Ithaca Voice
The Ithaca Voice
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ITHACA, N.Y. –– On July 7, 2021, the Ithaca City Common Council held its first in-person meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic about 15 months ago. “I’m also grateful that we’re back in Council chambers,” Alderperson Graham Kerslick said. “I know we joked about it over Zoom, but it’s actually really great to be back in person. I certainly appreciate that, and I appreciate the public being here.”

ithacavoice.com

Comments / 0

The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

 https://ithacavoice.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Ithaca, NY
Government
State
New York State
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Executive Orders#Ithaca Common Council#The Common Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Public Health
Related
Tompkins County, NYPosted by
The Ithaca Voice

Tompkins County Public Library, West Hill apartment complex hosting vaxx clinics

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department has announced two new vaccination clinics coming to Ithaca in the next week. The first clinic is being held in West Hill at the Cayuga View Apartment complex, with the second held at the Tompkins County Public Library. More details are available below. The health department also reiterated its urge that all medically-able people who are 12 years of age and older receive the vaccination.
Ithaca, NYPosted by
The Ithaca Voice

The end of masks?

ITHACA, N.Y. –– In downtown Ithaca, maskless diners line the Aurora Streatery. Bare-faced customers browse for everything from clothing to college gear, and few masks litter streets and sidewalks. With nearly 70 percent of Tompkins County fully vaccinated and with New York State guidance that releases fully vaccinated individuals from...
Ithaca, NYPosted by
The Ithaca Voice

Will 5G come to Ithaca?

ITHACA, N.Y. –– It seems like the anti-5G coalition of local residents who have vocally opposed the technology for the last year may be getting their way. As of the City of Ithaca’s June 23 City Administration Committee meeting, members seem amenable to restrictive measures being included as part of a planned 5G rollout.
Tompkins County, NYPosted by
The Ithaca Voice

Tompkins County Legislature starts consideration of American Rescue Plan funds

ITHACA, N.Y. – Tompkins County Legislature met on June 30 to discuss the future of how the nearly $20 million American Rescue Plan (ARP) will work in aiding the county’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. In an over three-hour meeting, all legislators with some state guests discussed the county’s current financial state and what’s in store for these newly available funds.
Tompkins County, NYPosted by
The Ithaca Voice

Meals on Wheels gets new Executive Director

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. –– Foodnet Meals On Wheels, an organization dedicated to providing meals and nutritional services to older adults and other people in need in Tompkins County, has a new leader at its helm –– Board Member Aly Evans began her new position as ED on Monday. Evans’ predecessor,...
Tompkins County, NYPosted by
The Ithaca Voice

Stewart Park reopens to the public

ITHACA, N.Y. –– More than two weeks after Stewart Park closed following severe thunderstorms, the park is once again open to the public, the city announced Friday afternoon. The reopening comes days before the park will celebrate its centennial birthday bash on Sunday — rescheduled from Fourth of July, as...
Lansing, NYPosted by
The Ithaca Voice

Lansing becomes latest to consider HeatSmart technology

LANSING, N.Y. –– HeatSmart Tompkins is slowly signing on more and more municipalities across the county to its program in an effort to reduce natural gas usage and promote “clean heat” locally. Its most recent target for the eco-friendly heat technology is the Village of Lansing, which heard a presentation at a Town Board meeting last month.
Tompkins County, NYPosted by
The Ithaca Voice

County intros new Deputy Commissioner of Mental Health

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Tompkins County announced its newest hire Wednesday, welcoming Harmony Ayers-Friedlander as she joins the county as Deputy Commissioner of Mental Health. Ayers-Friedlander will also serve as the Director of Community Services. She was officially hired in March. According to the county’s announcement, she has “dedicated almost three decades...
Tompkins County, NYPosted by
The Ithaca Voice

Afternoon storm sweeps through Tompkins County

UPDATE 4:14 P.M. –– A traffic light is out on State Route 13 at the intersection of Willow Ave and Dey Street. New York State Department of Transportation has been notified. According to Tompkins County Dispatch, drivers should “treat the intersection like a four-way stop” until the light can be...
Ithaca, NYPosted by
The Ithaca Voice

Finger Lakes ReUse reopens for donations

ITHACA, N.Y. –– After shuttering donations at the beginning of last month, Finger Lakes ReUse announced today that Donation Acceptance Areas at both the Ithaca ReUse Center and the ReUse MegaCenter on Triphammer are up and running again. “We really appreciate the support and understanding we have received as we...
Ithaca, NYPosted by
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca City School District’s free summer meals program starts this week

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca City School District announced several weeks ago that it would be providing free summer meals five days a week at several locations around the district’s reach. That program starts this week, with 12 locations opening Monday and serving either hot and cold meals each week day for the next several weeks—some locations will remain active until September, others will stop in August.

Comments / 0

Community Policy