Ithaca Common Council holds first in-person meeting since COVID-19 pandemic

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department has announced two new vaccination clinics coming to Ithaca in the next week. The first clinic is being held in West Hill at the Cayuga View Apartment complex, with the second held at the Tompkins County Public Library. More details are available below. The health department also reiterated its urge that all medically-able people who are 12 years of age and older receive the vaccination.