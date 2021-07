Earlier this week, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab told a room full of ambassadors and diplomats that his country is just days away ‘from a social explosion’ appealing for help from the United Nations and other countries in the region. The Lebanese currency has lost ninety percent of its value and almost eighty percent of households don’t have enough food to eat. And while the situation is already a tragedy, there are real political concerns over outside influences getting control. FOX’s Trey Yingst speaks with Dr. Ibrahim Hazboun, a Senior FOX News Producer, who says the international community is right to be concerned about a power vacuum in Lebanon.