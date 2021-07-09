Cancel
Netflix Announces 'The Witcher' Season 2 Premiere Date and Debuts Trailer at WitcherCon

By Haley Bosselman
New Haven Register
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapping a spotlight conversation with Henry Cavil, Netflix debuted the Season 2 trailer of “The Witcher,” which will hit the streamer on Dec. 17. The announcement comes as fans gathered virtually at the first-ever WitcherCon. The global digital convention presented deep dives into the making of “The Witcher” games, live action series and anime film, in addition to a host of panels that included cast members Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimî M. Khayisa, Paul Bullion and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

