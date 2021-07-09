Hot Hatch Chile Run, Walk & Roll Taking Place on August 21

The Neuro Assistance Foundation is heating things up in Southlake. On August 21, the Neuro Assistance Foundation will host the Hot Hatch Chile Run, Walk and Roll at 7:30 a.m. at the Shops in Southlake. According to a media release, the event will raise money for people with spinal cord injuries and disabilities in the DFW Metroplex and greater Houston areas. Competitions include a 10K, 5K and 1-mile course, with wheelchair capability available. Breakfast will be included with registration, and all finishers will get a medal and T-shirt at the end of the race.