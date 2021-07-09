Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

First-Party Power: How Brands Can Avoid Relying On Cookies And Outside Data

mediapost.com
 8 days ago

The hot new industry term, in case you haven’t noticed, is “first-party data.” This allows brands to target customers without depending on cookies or third-party data. But it requires a certain capability — in the form of a customer data platform, according to The Right Data, Right Where You Need It: CDPs, First-Party Data, and the Power of Data Agility, a recent paper from Braze and Segment.

www.mediapost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Data#Smartphone App#Customer Engagement#Privacy Laws#Tech#First Party Power#The Right Data#First Party Data#The Power Of Data Agility#Braze And Segment#Uno Home Loans#Sms#Gathered#Gdpr#Braze Segment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Technologymartechseries.com

Tapping Into Data to Drive Insights and Personalize the Customer Experience

As consumers embrace an increasing number of technologies to manage their money, banks and credit unions face growing expectations to create more personalized experiences. These financial experiences must be every bit as seamless and intuitive as the digital interactions that people have come to expect in other aspects of their lives.
TechnologyCMSWire

Using AI to Build More Personal Customer Connections

Customers want more personal connections with brands. That’s what we’ve come to expect with many of the most respected brands today. Lululemon, Amazon and Starbucks, for example, are building their companies on the ability to forge emotional connections at scale. As more brands rely on digital channels like chatbots, messaging...
TV & Videosmediapost.com

Local OTT/CTV Ad Sales: Spending Grows, But Not For Every Marketer

Rising efforts around local TV stations streaming/OTT businesses continue at a steady pace -- but still far less than local advertisers invest when it comes to social media spending. Borrell Associates says this year overall percentage of local businesses using local streaming video/OTT/CTV is at 45% -- up slightly from...
Economymartechseries.com

Smart Marketing Planner From BrandMuscle Helps Brands Align Corporate and Channel Marketing Strategy for Maximum Revenue Growth

Analytics-Driven Solution Activates Channel Partners and Improves Co-op Marketing Program Engagement to Maximize Channel Revenue. BrandMuscle, the industry leader in integrated local and channel marketing, has introduced Smart Marketing Planner, a new solution within its Intelligent Local Marketing Platform, that improves alignment between national and channel marketing strategy and execution. By providing partners with smart, proactive marketing guidance and making it easy for them to opt in to the optimal campaigns, Smart Marketing Planner helps brands amplify their message across local markets and drive more revenue. Campaign recommendations are analytics-driven and tailored to the specific partner profile, so that channel managers feel as if their marketing program is on autopilot.
Businessmartechseries.com

Hexagon Expands Its Smart Digital Reality Capabilities With the Acquisition of Immersal

Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital reality solutions, announced the acquisition of Immersal Oy, a pioneer and leading innovator of spatial mapping and visual positioning solutions used to produce augmented reality (AR) applications. AR applications enhance real-world experiences by augmenting a user’s visual perception with the display of digital...
Small Businessmartechseries.com

Market Research Startup Brings Affordable Brand Audit Solutions to Small and Medium-sized Businesses

Launched in 2020, Brand Auditor instantly became a leading solution for affordable yet professional brand evaluations. Leveraging a streamlined market research and data analytics system, the solution mimics industry-standard brand audit frameworks used by Fortune 500 companies. Designed for small-scale brand feedback analysis for SMEs, brand audit prices are starting as low as $500.
Technologymartechseries.com

Semafone Launches SecureWeb+ to Simplify and Secure Payments on Third-Party Websites

Semafone®, the leading provider of data security and compliance solutions for call and contact centers, today announced the launch of Semafone SecureWeb+™ which enables outsourced contact centers, in-house customer support, and merchants to make payments on behalf of others via third-party websites. With the addition of Semafone SecureWeb+ customer service professionals are able to take secure, simplified Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliant transactions across different web applications.
Food & Drinksmartechseries.com

Sparkfly and Wisely Partner to Redefine the Future of Restaurant Loyalty

Sparkfly, an award-winning offer management solutions company, and Wisely, the leading customer intelligence platform for restaurants, announced today a partnership to offer restaurant brands a solution that will transform legacy loyalty and rewards programs. Marketing Technology News: Frankly Media, a Subsidiary of Engine Media, Announces Esports Media Partnership to Monetize...
EconomyThe Drum

The customer experience bar has risen, so too must your digital experience

The pandemic has hastened the pivot to digital exponentially, leaving some businesses unprepared. At the same time, the customer experience (CX) bar has been raised and buyers still expect businesses to be easy to buy from, engage with, and get service from. But who bears responsibility for providing this CX?...
Stocksmartechseries.com

Neeva Delivers Ads-Free Stock Tracker Powered by Xignite Market Data APIs

Stock Widget Brings User Friendliness to Market Data. Xignite, Inc., a provider of market data distribution and management solutions for financial services and technology companies, today revealed the results of its collaboration with Neeva, the world’s first ad-free, private subscription search engine. Neeva has built features to deliver information in a more user-friendly manner to a general audience. One new feature is a stock tracker, enabling users to look at stock prices based on different time intervals and other key data points. The stock tracker is powered by Xignite financial data.
TechnologyVentureBeat

How ColorTokens relays zero trust data to remote employees, third parties

Zero trust has a lot of appeal. The access model requires all users to be continuously authenticated and validated before they can gain entry to applications and data, regardless of whether they’re inside or outside an organization’s private network. Recently, zero trust security company ColorTokens released a new product called Xaccess that extends zero trust access to remote employees, third parties, and contractors in distributed locations. It also offers a single integrated solution across multiple user access needs, data stores, and both cloud and hybrid applications, according to the company.
Technologymartechseries.com

Total Expert Announces Salesforce Integration to Extend Marketing and Customer Engagement Specifically for Financial Institutions

Total Expert, the customer experience platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, announced Total Expert for Salesforce, a powerful integration to enable marketing and customer engagement on behalf of customer-facing teams, such as advisors, loan officers, and personal bankers. Total Expert for Salesforce–now available for easy and instant download on the Salesforce AppExchange–ensures banks and lenders who’ve already invested in Salesforce for CRM can orchestrate a lifelong customer journey hyper-personalized for financial consumers.
EconomyThe Drum

Musts for mapping out the B2B customer journey, now that digital habits are here to stay

There was always something predictable, rational and comfortable about B2B marketing. Well, forget all of it (or at least some of it) because how buying decisions are now made is radically different from way back in 2019, says Firewood’s Susanna Lee. Today it’s about focusing on the customer, where they are and how they think – no matter how badly you want to go the familiar route of spotlighting your product.
Technologymartechseries.com

Zappi Launches Predictive Advertising Tool to Help Brands Uncover the Impact of Advertising on Sales and Brand Equity

Zappi Amplify TV was developed and tested in partnership with PepsiCo and other global consumer brands. Zappi, the ad and innovation testing platform built by brands for brands, today announced the launch of Zappi Amplify TV, a groundbreaking tool in advertising insights. Developed and validated by leading global brands such as PepsiCo and Johnsonville, Zappi Amplify TV introduces a new approach to TV advertising that was built to empower brands to predict how their ads will perform in today’s media landscape. This is the first of a system of advertising pre-testing solutions that form the Zappi Amplify Ad System.
Softwaremartechseries.com

New Uniphore AI-Driven Capabilities Provide Enhanced Customer Experiences

Uniphore, an early leader in Conversational Service Automation (CSA), today announced innovative new Artificial Intelligence (AI) enhancements to its portfolio of products. With these additions, the company continues to lead in providing new and exciting options for organizations to deliver transformational experiences throughout the entire engagement cycle – before, during and after contact is made.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

How To Put B2B Personalization In Context

In literature, reader-response theory suggests that in the critical reading of any text, the reader plays an equal role to the author in the creation of that text. This happens through the reader’s individual reaction to and experience of the text, as influenced by existing knowledge, attitudes, past experiences and motivations to engage — conditions that are continuously evolving. It’s why we never read the same book the same way twice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy