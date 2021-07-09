First-Party Power: How Brands Can Avoid Relying On Cookies And Outside Data
The hot new industry term, in case you haven’t noticed, is “first-party data.” This allows brands to target customers without depending on cookies or third-party data. But it requires a certain capability — in the form of a customer data platform, according to The Right Data, Right Where You Need It: CDPs, First-Party Data, and the Power of Data Agility, a recent paper from Braze and Segment.www.mediapost.com
