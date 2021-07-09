Boulder’s Tube to Work Day canceled for second year in a row
In deflating news for tubing enthusiasts, Boulder’s Tube To Work Day event has been canceled for the second year due to COVID-19 precautions and other issues. In a post on the event’s page, co-founder Jeff Kagan said the continuing concerns surrounding gathering amidst the coronavirus pandemic as well as “unforeseen hiccups” led to the decision to cancel what would have been the 13th iteration of the event.www.coloradodaily.com
Comments / 0