Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Friday

Palm Beach Interactive
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The weekend is almost here, meaning many of us are counting the hours until we can get outside. Whether you want to take a hike on an imposing trail or just want to take a stroll down the road, there are plenty of ways to help make the green grass and sunshine even better this summer. Fortunately, Amazon has a lot of those ways available at fresh discounts.

www.palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Reviewed#Save#Eq#Aaa#Usb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Panasonic
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Amazon
Related
ShoppingPosted by
CNN

Walmart is having a massive sale today: Here are 14 things to buy

This article is part of CNN Underscored’s wall-to-wall coverage of Amazon Prime Day. To find all of our coverage, click here. Walmart is currently running its Deals for Days sales event parallel to Amazon Prime Day, offering discounts across electronics, clothing, home, toys and more. We sorted through it to find some of the better deals, including worthwhile sales on Apple AIrPods, Kitchen Aid products and Instant Pots. You get a bonus day of shopping with Walmart’s sale too, which runs through Wednesday, June 23.
ShoppingPosted by
People

This Couch Is So Pretty, No One Will Believe You Got It from Amazon - and It's $520 Off Now

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Prime Day 2021 has been filled with hundreds of saving opportunities on home furniture. But there's one deal that tops them all. We have our eyes on the Rivet Frederick Tufted Velvet Sofa, a chic, vintage-style couch that is on sale for 46 percent off. The Amazon-brand sofa typically retails for $1,136.51, but it's currently priced at $615.89, meaning that you'll save a whopping $520 on your purchase.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this Roomba robot vacuum today

Prime Day deals aren’t exclusive to Amazon anymore, with Walmart also getting in on the act with its own Walmart Prime Day deals. For instance, right now, you can buy an iRobot Roomba 670 robot vacuum for just $189, saving you a huge $140 on the usual price. That makes now a great time to enjoy all the benefits that come from having a robot vacuum clean up after you instead of needing to vacuum up debris yourself. Be quick, though. It’s highly likely that stock is strictly limited at these prices.
InternetHGTV

Amazon Has a Secret Online Outlet and the Deals Are Good

Savvy shoppers know that Amazon Prime members often see better prices than non-members, but did you know that there's another way to save big while browsing Amazon? There's a website within a website just for clearance buys with discounted electronics, homewares, appliances and more up to 80 percent off. Yes, really. Amazon Outlet is kind of like the front dollar section of Target mixed with that random clearance aisle in the back of TJMaxx peppered with a little bit of Best Buy Black Friday sales. And don't get the "outlet" part confused with Amazon Second Chance. These products are brand-new, have never been opened and are massively discounted. It's a good rule of thumb to check this page first before doing a general search as you might find exactly what you're looking for already on sale. We've poured through the outlet's dozens of categories and highlighted the best sales, from bedding 80 percent off to lawn equipment under $80. There's a little bit of everything here. So, take a peek at our top picks and treat yourself to some seriously sweet deals.
ShoppingAOL Corp

Teachers, nurses and podiatrists love Amazon's No. 1 best-selling walking shoe — and it's just $28

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. On your feet all day? Then you know the importance of investing in a pair of shoes that can handle the stress. While plenty of name brands claim they can support you on even your most intense days, they also come with equally intense price tags — and who wants to spend upwards of a hundred bucks on sneakers?
BusinessMySanAntonio

How Amazon Can Help You Start a Side Hustle

Amazon is well-known as one of the biggest, most profitable companies in the world. But it isn't just making Jeff Bezos rich. Amazon's tools for sellers empower just about anyone to make money on the platform, whether you're looking to do it full-time or as a side hustle. We've rounded up a series of courses that can help you leverage Amazon to earn some extra money, or even start a new career.
Shoppingbestproducts.com

40 Brilliant Things You Can Buy on Amazon for Less Than a Dollar

One of the most satisfying things about shopping on Amazon is being able to compare prices with vendors to make sure you're getting the best deal possible. But you won't have to waste your time with that task for these items, because they're some of the cheapest you can find on the site. Granted, these prices don't always include free shipping (so prepare to shell out a few bucks on that). Still, not only are these genius Amazon finds all undeniably affordable at just $1 or less, they're also life-changing according to the rave reviews. From handy kitchen tools to brilliant cheap gift ideas, get ready for your everyday chores to be that much easier thanks to these smart yet affordable products. Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check out the 70 best-selling products on Amazon.
RetailPosted by
NJ.com

You now can buy an at-home COVID test on Amazon

Amazon announced Tuesday that the company has released its own at-home COVID-19 test collection kit, after processing “millions of tests” from over 750,000 of its front-line employees. The test kit retails for $39.99 and is shipped fast through Amazon Prime, whether you have a membership or not. It’s effective for...
Electronicswhathifi.com

Best Amazon Echo deals 2021: cheapest price on every Echo device

Black Friday might be a way off, but there are still deals to be found on the Echo devices, from speaker to the wireless earbuds. The Amazon Echo range of smart speakers and devices has built a name for itself as an affordable and reliable way of bringing smart skills and the Alexa voice assistant into your home, along with a decent level of sound quality for music. And it's now grown to encompass devices with screens, wireless earbuds, plug adaptors, and more.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Sunglasses for Summer

The 4th of July is over, but summer has just begun! If you haven't gotten a go-to pair of sunglasses for summer 2021 yet, Amazon has tons of designer sunglasses at deep discounts to make you look good while protecting your eyes. If, like us, you've lost one too many...
ShoppingFlorida Times-Union

There's a major Black Friday JCPenney sale happening in July—and these are the best deals

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. We may well into July, but summer has only just begun! To celebrate, a ton of retailers, including Macy’s and more, are hosting huge, holiday-level mid-year savings events—and now, you can add one more to that list. With discounts of up to 60% off on clothes, kitchen goods and more comes the Black Friday in July JCPenney sale.
RetailPalm Beach Interactive

Ambassador cardholders can now shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. We're still two weeks away from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021's public debut (all tiers can shop on Wednesday, July 28), but that doesn't mean everyone has to wait for discounts on all the latest styles from their favorite brands. If you've been a frequent shopper at the department store and reached Ambassador level (read: You've racked up $5,000 or more on your Nordstrom credit card in the last year), you now qualify to get everything from a powerful vacuum to a comfy new pair of shoes at incredible Anniversary salee prices as of today.
ShoppingPalm Beach Interactive

There's a secret Madewell sale on the store's already-marked down items—but it ends tonight

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. We rely on Madewell for stylish wardrobe staples we’ll reach for again and again—from tees to totes and everything in between, you can’t go wrong with Madewell. When the retailer introduces massive markdowns on already-discounted items, however, is when you want to fill up your online shopping cart instantly.
LifestyleBusiness Insider

13 delicious keto snacks you can buy on Amazon

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The low-carb, keto diet is extremely popular, albeit controversial. While it isn't for everyone (experts say it can lead to nutrient deficiencies and eating disorders), many enjoy going keto. Keeping great snacks on hand is a must when...
FIFAgoal.com

The best footballs you can buy on Amazon, according to enthusiastic reviews

Looking for a football on short notice? Here are some of the best options currently available at Amazon. All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission. Whether it’s excitement for the Euros or simply...

Comments / 0

Community Policy