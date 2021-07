From basic tent sites to full-service RV pads, Maryland has campgrounds fit for your next camping trip. As states begin to reopen, many families are excited about taking a vacation this summer. But with the pandemic still in the background, some are hesitant to stay in hotels. Travel experts are predicting many of the top vacation spots this year will be national parks. While many of the national park campgrounds remain closed in Maryland, there are plenty of state parks and private campgrounds that are open for the season.