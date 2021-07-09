Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleveland by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 14:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Very heavy rainfall may flood areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses. Avoid these areas and do not cross flooded roads. Water levels of small streams may also rise rapidly. Seek higher ground if threatened by flood waters. Target Area: Cleveland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT EAST CENTRAL CLEVELAND AND NORTHWESTERN GASTON COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM EDT At 154 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Lincolnton, or near Cherryville, moving southeast at 15 mph. Locations to be impacted include Cherryville, Waco and Bessemer City. Wind gusts up to 45 mph, pea size hail and very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, NC
City
Cherryville, NC
City
Bessemer City, NC
County
Cleveland County, NC
City
Lincolnton, NC
City
Cleveland, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Biden calls court's DACA decision 'deeply disappointing,' vows to appeal it

President Biden on Saturday condemned a federal judge’s decision the day before to block new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, saying that the ruling was “deeply disappointing” and that the Department of Justice (DOJ) plans to appeal it. Judge Andrew Hanen, a George W. Bush...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Death toll from Europe floods tops 150 as water recedes

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from disastrous flooding in Western Europe rose above 150 on Saturday as rescue workers toiled to clear up the devastation revealed by receding water and prevent further damage. Police said that more than 90 people are now known to have died in western Germany’s...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Biz Markie, known for classic rap song ‘Just a Friend,’ dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Biz Markie, a hip-hop staple known for his beatboxing prowess, turntable mastery and the 1989 classic “Just a Friend,” has died. He was 57. Markie’s representative, Jenni Izumi, said the rapper-DJ died peacefully Friday evening with his wife by his side. The cause of death has not been released.
Posted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy