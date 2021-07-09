Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 14:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Lake Norman is in the path of this storm. Get away from the water and seek shelter in an interior room in the nearest shelter. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY At 210 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Lincolnton, or 5 miles east of Iron Station, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Westport, Lowesville, Denver, Iron Station and Lake Norman. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH