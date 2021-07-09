Special Weather Statement issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Independence; Jackson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR INDEPENDENCE AND JACKSON COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM CDT At 111 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms from near Cushman to Oil Trough to Algoa. These storms were nearly stationary. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Batesville... Newport Tuckerman... Diaz Newark... Cushman Grubbs... Oil Trough Jacksonport... Magness Moorefield... Algoa Salado... McFadden Southside in Independence Count Sulphur Rock Campbell Station... Bethesda Beedeville... Amagon