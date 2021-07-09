Special Weather Statement issued for Gaston, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 14:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Target Area: Gaston; Mecklenburg A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHWESTERN MECKLENBURG AND SOUTHEASTERN GASTON COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM EDT At 213 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Gastonia, or 4 miles south of Cramerton, moving east at 20 mph. Locations to be impacted include Charlotte Douglas Airport, Steele Creek, Southwest Charlotte, Belmont and Lake Wylie. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and dime size hail will be possible in these areas.