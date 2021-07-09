Cancel
Paterson, NJ

Two charged for the murder of Juan Garcia in Paterson

By Crime News
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 8 days ago
PATERSON, NJ – Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora announce that based upon an investigation by the Paterson Police Department, in conjunction with the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, Jeremaih Rosado, 18-years old; and Imeir I. Tucker, 24-years old; both from Paterson, were arrested on July 6 and July 8, 2021, respectively, in relation to the homicide that took place on July 3, 2021, at 159 Franklin Street in Paterson, New Jersey.

