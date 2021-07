To say that the 2020-21 Boston Bruins season had its up and downs would be an understatement. Boston came out of the gate on fire starting the season 10-1-2, before cooling off and even falling into the danger zone when it came in regards to the Stanley Cup playoffs. Of course, the Bruins made the playoffs, beating the Washington Capitals in five games in a first-round series, before losing their second-round series to the New York Islanders in six games.