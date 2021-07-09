Cancel
Congress & Courts

The Cheerleader Case: First Amendment Implications of the 'Mahanoy' Decision

By Evan L. Miller
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court’s June 23 decision in Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L. appears to have cautiously restricted the ability of public schools to regulate the off-campus speech of their students. Despite an apparent win for First Amendment free speech rights, the decision leaves open the question of precisely when, where and how public school officials may regulate the First Amendment rights of their students.

Congress & CourtsLaw.com

US Supreme Court Addresses Off-Campus Student Speech

On June 23, in Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L., the U.S. Supreme Court addressed the issue of whether schools can regulate off-campus social media speech that materially and substantially disrupts the school environment without violating the First Amendment. In an 8-1 opinion authored by Justice Stephen Breyer, the Supreme Court upheld B.L.’s First Amendment rights, but more broadly held that under different circumstances, schools may constitutionally regulate off-campus cyber speech.

