The Cheerleader Case: First Amendment Implications of the 'Mahanoy' Decision
The Supreme Court’s June 23 decision in Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L. appears to have cautiously restricted the ability of public schools to regulate the off-campus speech of their students. Despite an apparent win for First Amendment free speech rights, the decision leaves open the question of precisely when, where and how public school officials may regulate the First Amendment rights of their students.www.law.com
Comments / 0