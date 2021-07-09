Cancel
Penske Media is Launching a Culture Festival That Creators Will Love

By Nikki Brown
Virtual networking is here to stay but it’s no longer the only option for connecting with one another. With vaccination rates rising and in-person guidelines easing up, content creators and entrepreneurs can seek out inspiration beyond their computer screens. Summer may have just begun but I know you’re already looking at your calendar for Q3 and Q4. And if you live on the West Coast or plan on visiting that area later this year, make sure you pencil in Penske Media’s inaugural LA3C Culture Festival, taking place December 2-4, 2021.

