Valerie Perrine is a star who is best known for her Academy Award-nominated turn as Honey Bruce in the 1974 film Lenny, but many will recognize her as Miss Teschmacher from Superman: The Movie and Superman II. A new short-form documentary about Perrine titled Valerie hit Vimeo on Demand today and follows her unique career path from Las Vegas showgirl to her time in Hollywood. In addition to showcasing Perrine's history, the movie also documents her current battle with Parkinson's disease. The documentary features some big stars, including David Arquette and Jeff Bridges. One special person seen in the film is the great Richard Donner, who passed away at the beginning of the month. Donner directed Perrine in the first Superman film and can be seen in Valerie speaking about her dynamic presence onscreen.